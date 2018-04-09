Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (CRR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Carbo Ceramics, Inc. (NYSE:CRR) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 737,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 141,760 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.72% of Carbo Ceramics worth $7,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Carbo Ceramics by 127.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 304,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 170,289 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Carbo Ceramics in the third quarter valued at about $619,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carbo Ceramics in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carbo Ceramics by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 274,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carbo Ceramics by 399.5% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 266,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 212,911 shares in the last quarter. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray set a $7.00 price objective on Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carbo Ceramics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Carbo Ceramics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of NYSE CRR opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.90, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.68. Carbo Ceramics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.83 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Carbo Ceramics had a negative net margin of 67.47% and a negative return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $60.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Carbo Ceramics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

