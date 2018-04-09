Carboncoin (CARBON) Trading Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Carboncoin (CURRENCY:CARBON) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Carboncoin has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and $62.00 worth of Carboncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Carboncoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carboncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007203 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.38 or 0.00748402 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014607 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00176056 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037886 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00051398 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Carboncoin

Carboncoin’s genesis date was February 11th, 2014. Carboncoin’s total supply is 15,392,019,181 coins. Carboncoin’s official website is carboncoin.cc. Carboncoin’s official Twitter account is @TrueCarbonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carboncoin

Carboncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Carboncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carboncoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carboncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

