Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Share Price

News stories about Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) have trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carbonite earned a coverage optimism score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 45.9166335857817 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of CARB opened at $28.75 on Monday. Carbonite has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $820.77, a PE ratio of 75.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carbonite will post 1 EPS for the current year.

CARB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carbonite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. BidaskClub raised Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carbonite from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Carbonite in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Carbonite from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.14.

In related news, CFO Anthony Folger sold 9,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $279,406.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Guadagno sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $26,875.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,278. 9.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/carbonite-carb-earning-positive-news-coverage-analysis-shows-updated.html.

Carbonite Company Profile

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe that offers annual and multi-year cloud backup plans for individuals or businesses; and Carbonite Endpoint Protection that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbonite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbonite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.