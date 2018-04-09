Card Factory’s (LON:CARD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Card Factory (LON:CARD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.65) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Investec reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.52) price target on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Card Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.83) price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 264 ($3.73).

LON:CARD traded down GBX 8.30 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 190 ($2.69). The company had a trading volume of 1,311,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,150. Card Factory has a twelve month low of GBX 184.23 ($2.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 358.80 ($5.07).

In related news, insider Roger Whiteside acquired 22,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 220 ($3.11) per share, with a total value of £49,544 ($70,026.86).

Card Factory Company Profile

Card Factory plc is a specialist retailer of greeting cards, dressings and gifts. The Company operates through two segments: Card Factory and Getting Personal. The Card Factory segment retails greeting cards, dressing and gifts in the United Kingdom through a network of stores. The Getting Personal segment is an online retailer of personalized cards and gifts.

