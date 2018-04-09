Cardano Price Down 2.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $85.10 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mr. Exchange, Binance, Coinnest and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00198982 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00135362 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00178414 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018013 BTC.

ION (ION) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033917 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012031 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000563 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardanohub.org. Cardano’s official message board is forum.cardanohub.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.”

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Coinnest, Mr. Exchange, Gate.io, Binance and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to buy Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

