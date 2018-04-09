Care.com (CRCM) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.05

News coverage about Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Care.com earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information services provider an impact score of 44.9413059735775 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Care.com stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,939. The company has a market cap of $485.27, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.03. Care.com has a twelve month low of $11.36 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The information services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. Care.com had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $44.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Care.com will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Care.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Care.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Care.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Care.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In other Care.com news, General Counsel Diane Musi sold 18,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $328,546.64. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Echenberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total value of $28,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,425 shares of company stock worth $2,501,019. Company insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Care.com Company Profile

Care.com, Inc is an online marketplace for finding and managing family care. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had 22.8 million members, including 12.9 million families and 9.9 million caregivers, spanning 19 countries. Its consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, qualify, vet, connect with and select caregivers.

