CargoX (CXO) Market Cap Tops $6.21 Million

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One CargoX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0481 or 0.00000715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta. CargoX has a total market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $83,372.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 38.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00761630 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014828 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00174908 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00053522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About CargoX

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. The official website for CargoX is cargox.io. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio.

Buying and Selling CargoX

CargoX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not presently possible to buy CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

