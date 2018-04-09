CarGurus (CARG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.02

Media stories about CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CarGurus earned a daily sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.3255938844783 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of CARG opened at $38.00 on Monday. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,032.75 and a P/E ratio of 316.67.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $87.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cargurus-carg-receives-daily-coverage-optimism-score-of-0-02.html.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. Using proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics. The Company’s marketplace empowers users with unbiased third-party validation on pricing and dealer reputation as well as other information that aids them in finding Great Deals from Great Dealers.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.