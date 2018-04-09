CarGurus Inc’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus’ (NASDAQ:CARG) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, April 10th. CarGurus had issued 9,400,000 shares in its IPO on October 12th. The total size of the offering was $150,400,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of CarGurus’ lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CARG shares. DA Davidson started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

Shares of CarGurus stock opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4,032.75 and a P/E ratio of 316.67. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $25.85 and a 12 month high of $40.60.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $726,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. Using proprietary technology, search algorithms, and data analytics. The Company’s marketplace empowers users with unbiased third-party validation on pricing and dealer reputation as well as other information that aids them in finding Great Deals from Great Dealers.

