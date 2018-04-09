Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CarMax (KMX) Share Price

Media headlines about CarMax (NYSE:KMX) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CarMax earned a news impact score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.2729225907605 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Shares of KMX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.61. 286,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,494. CarMax has a one year low of $55.05 and a one year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,905.13, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.55.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.10). CarMax had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.85.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $1,435,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $579,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,584 shares of company stock worth $3,553,344. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc (CarMax) is a holding company. The Company is a retailer of used vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF). The Company’s CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations, excluding financing provided by CAF.

