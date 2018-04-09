Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. Invests $863,000 in United Technologies Co. (UTX) Stock

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,763 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 750.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded United Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs upgraded United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24. The stock has a market cap of $98,180.75, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

