Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.87 Million Position in Carnival Corp (CCL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,950 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Carnival were worth $1,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 169.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 362.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 732,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,592,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Carnival from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $66.05 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Carnival from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Carnival from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Carnival has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Carnival stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,250,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,298,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $34,459.41, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. Carnival Corp has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Carnival Corp will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.94%.

In other Carnival news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $322,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Arnaldo Perez sold 10,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $716,601.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,722 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,993 over the last 90 days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/carnival-corp-ccl-shares-bought-by-municipal-employees-retirement-system-of-michigan-updated-updated-updated.html.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation is a leisure travel company. The Company is a cruise company of global cruise guests, and a provider of vacations to all cruise destinations throughout the world. The Company operates in four segments: North America, EAA, Cruise Support and, Tour and Other. The Company’s North America segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises (Princess) and Seabourn.

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.