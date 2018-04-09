Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Downgraded by Howard Weil

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) was downgraded by Howard Weil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRZO. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrizo Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $28.00 price target on Carrizo Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Carrizo Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.89.

Shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39. Carrizo Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,345.47, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. Carrizo Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Carrizo Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Carrizo Oil & Gas will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carrizo Oil & Gas news, insider S P. Iv Johnson sold 36,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $537,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 211,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,432.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Bradley Fisher sold 22,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $330,590.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 183,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,489.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,276. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRZO. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrizo Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/carrizo-oil-gas-crzo-downgraded-by-howard-weil.html.

About Carrizo Oil & Gas

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas.

