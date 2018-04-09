Cars.com (CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cars.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

NYSE CARS traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $28.63. 707,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,538. Cars.com has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Cars.com had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $156.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.30 million. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Cars.com will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Cars.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cars.com by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,731,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. FNY Partners Fund LP grew its position in Cars.com by 17.0% during the third quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Cars.com (CARS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cars-com-cars-research-coverage-started-at-benchmark-updated-updated.html.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc owns a digital automotive marketplace business (Cars.com). Cars.com is an online research destination for car shoppers. The Company is engaged in the sale of online subscription advertising products targeting car dealerships. It offers a suite of products and services targeting the automotive needs of its buyer and seller customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.