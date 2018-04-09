Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.29

Press coverage about Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) has been trending positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carter’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the textile maker an impact score of 46.1759740155215 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Carter’s stock traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $104.01. 1,323,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,190. The firm has a market cap of $4,897.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $79.76 and a twelve month high of $129.00.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 35.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Carter’s declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. B. Riley set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

In other news, insider Brian Lynch sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $3,077,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

