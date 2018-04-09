carVertical (CV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.06 Million

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last week, carVertical has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. carVertical has a market capitalization of $12.06 million and $74,237.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. One carVertical token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,525,981,077 tokens. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to buy carVertical directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy carVertical using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

