Casa Systems (CASA) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Casa Systems to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Casa Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Casa Systems Competitors 281 1282 1803 99 2.50

Casa Systems presently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 15.98%. As a group, “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies have a potential upside of 17.61%. Given Casa Systems’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Casa Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.3% of Casa Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Radio & t.v. communications equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Casa Systems and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $351.58 million $88.50 million 36.91 Casa Systems Competitors $3.90 billion $104.41 million 14.54

Casa Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Casa Systems. Casa Systems is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems N/A N/A N/A Casa Systems Competitors -215.86% -27.49% -14.99%

Summary

Casa Systems beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

