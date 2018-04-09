Casa Systems (CASA) & Nokia (NOK) Head to Head Survey

Casa Systems (NASDAQ: CASA) and Nokia (NYSE:NOK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Casa Systems and Nokia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Casa Systems 0 2 5 0 2.71 Nokia 1 9 4 0 2.21

Casa Systems presently has a consensus price target of $24.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.44%. Nokia has a consensus price target of $5.54, indicating a potential upside of 1.44%. Given Nokia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nokia is more favorable than Casa Systems.

Dividends

Nokia pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Casa Systems does not pay a dividend. Nokia pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.3% of Casa Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.6% of Nokia shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Casa Systems and Nokia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Casa Systems N/A N/A N/A Nokia -6.37% 10.80% 4.54%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Casa Systems and Nokia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Casa Systems $351.58 million 6.80 $88.50 million $0.79 37.11 Nokia $26.15 billion 1.18 -$1.69 billion $0.37 14.76

Casa Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nokia. Nokia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casa Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Casa Systems beats Nokia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc. provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers converged cable access platform solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds. It also provides solutions for next-generation distributed and virtualized architectures in cable operator, fixed telecom, and wireless networks. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides network infrastructure and related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It offers mobile networking solutions, such as hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals; radio access network solutions; Internet protocol multimedia subsystem/voice over LTE, subscriber data management and other virtualized software infrastructure solutions; backhaul solutions; and network planning, implementation, operations, and maintenance solutions. The company also provides fixed networking solutions, including copper based solutions, such as VDSL2 Vectoring, Vplus, and G.fast; fiber-to-the-home solutions, such as Ethernet point-to-point, gigabit passive optical networks (GPON), EPON, and 10 gigabit next generation fiber technologies, as well as fiber access technologies; digital home devices; and copper and fiber broadband evolution, public switched telephone network transformation, ultra-broadband network design, deployment and operation, site implementation and outside plant, and multi-vendor maintenance services. In addition, it offers IP/optical networking solutions, such as IP routing and optical transport systems, software, and services; and packet-optimized and optical transport solutions. Further, the company provides software solutions, including customer experience management, network operations and management, communications and collaborations, policy and charging, as well as Cloud, Internet of Things, security, and analytics platforms; and submarine networks and radio frequency systems. Nokia Corporation was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

