CasinoCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $7,248.00 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 5:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market cap of $32.10 million and $7,248.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CasinoCoin has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00045816 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 151.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005987 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004110 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000122 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) is a PoC coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,999,905 coins and its circulating supply is 35,973,085,511 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin.

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex. It is not presently possible to purchase CasinoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

