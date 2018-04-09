Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 741,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158,650 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $11,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 442.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,417,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,785 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after acquiring an additional 310,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,249,000 after acquiring an additional 180,488 shares during the last quarter. 45.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray started coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Pure Storage stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.35. 4,052,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,287. Pure Storage has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 37.84% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 8,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $170,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David Hatfield sold 94,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,669,864.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 937,366 shares of company stock worth $18,084,173. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution.

