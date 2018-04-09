Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Holdings in Catalent (CTLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,043,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after acquiring an additional 298,015 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 755.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,323,971 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Catalent by 0.5% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,570,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,601,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Catalent by 15.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,069,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,607,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,031,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,473,000 after buying an additional 83,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CTLT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Catalent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Stephens lowered shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS raised shares of Catalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,956. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $5,199.43, a PE ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. Catalent has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

