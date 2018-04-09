Raymond James Financial Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to “Outperform”

Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat.com reports. Raymond James Financial currently has $48.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Catalent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, First Analysis assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Catalent presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Catalent stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,199.44, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Catalent has a 1 year low of $27.48 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.05 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,043,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after buying an additional 298,015 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Catalent by 755.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,631,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,108,000 after buying an additional 2,323,971 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 0.5% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,570,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,601,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Catalent by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,031,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,473,000 after purchasing an additional 83,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,759,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,274,000 after purchasing an additional 64,561 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

