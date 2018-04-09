UBS Upgrades Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) to Outperform

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 21st, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on Catalent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.22. Catalent has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a market cap of $5,199.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $606.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.05 million. Catalent had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 3.03%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total value of $379,627.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Catalent by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

