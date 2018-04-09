CBD Crystals Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (CBD)

CBD Crystals (CURRENCY:CBD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Over the last week, CBD Crystals has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One CBD Crystals coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CBD Crystals has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CBD Crystals was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00183264 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002009 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00019750 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Copico (XCPO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000368 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000414 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000073 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000955 BTC.

CBD Crystals Coin Profile

CBD is a coin. CBD Crystals’ official Twitter account is @CBDCRYPTODIOL.

Buying and Selling CBD Crystals

CBD Crystals can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase CBD Crystals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CBD Crystals must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CBD Crystals using one of the exchanges listed above.

