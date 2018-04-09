Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 144,467 Shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.45% of Cboe Global Markets worth $63,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 197.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.03. 922,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,548,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,323.15, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $138.54.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $4.75 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase cut Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

