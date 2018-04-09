CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) Position Lessened by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,751 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after selling 53,334 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in CBS were worth $11,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CBS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

In other CBS news, CEO Leslie Moonves sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $4,289,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,197,694.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Ianniello sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $144,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,285,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,069,668. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CBS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CBS from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CBS from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CBS from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.19.

NYSE CBS opened at $52.84 on Monday. CBS Co. has a one year low of $49.24 and a one year high of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20,222.87, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.47.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The media conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. CBS had a return on equity of 67.23% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CBS Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

CBS Profile

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces, acquires, and distributes theatrical motion pictures; and digital streaming services.

