Ccore (CCO) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded 39.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Ccore has a market cap of $118,829.00 and $37.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Ccore token can currently be purchased for about $0.0820 or 0.00001217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00007198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002919 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00753384 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00174126 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036972 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00048903 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ccore Token Profile

Ccore was first traded on November 28th, 2017. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,449,999 tokens. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, Mercatox and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

