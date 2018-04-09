CCUR (CCUR) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about CCUR (NASDAQ:CCUR) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CCUR earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 45.1657757416524 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ CCUR traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.15. 44,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,072. CCUR has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

CCUR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback 1,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Julian D. Singer purchased 19,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $110,653.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Julian D. Singer purchased 18,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,738.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 540,741 shares of company stock worth $2,892,987. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

