Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Celanese (CE) Stock Price

Media coverage about Celanese (NYSE:CE) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Celanese earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the basic materials company an impact score of 45.448575619432 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of CE stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.97. 647,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,450. The company has a market cap of $13,570.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.12. Celanese had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

