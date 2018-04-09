Celanese (CE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Celanese (NYSE:CE) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 16th. Analysts expect Celanese to post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Celanese to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $99.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,570.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. Celanese has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $114.00.

In other news, CFO Christopher W. Jensen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS boosted their target price on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $104.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation (Celanese) is a technology and specialty materials company. The Company’s segments include Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, Acetyl Intermediates and Other Activities. The Advanced Engineered Materials segment includes the Company’s engineered materials business and certain affiliates.

