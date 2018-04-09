Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 21st, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock’s previous close.

CELG has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $116.84 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $128.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of CELG opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. Celgene has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $65,401.70, a PE ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Celgene will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ADAMCAPITAL Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $30,010,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celgene by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Celgene by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Celgene by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 198,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,714,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

