Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Bought by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 510.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,005 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 118.7% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 166.8% in the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 83.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Celgene news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.90 per share, with a total value of $299,594.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,879,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CELG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Cann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price target on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr downgraded Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. Celgene Co. has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $147.17. The company has a market cap of $65,401.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

