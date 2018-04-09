Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,519 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Celgene by 40.0% in the third quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Celgene by 399.8% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,866 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Celgene by 8.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 156,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,872,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price objective on Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs lowered their price objective on Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Celgene in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

In related news, insider Mark J. Alles bought 3,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James J. Loughlin sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $851,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celgene stock opened at $86.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market cap of $65,401.66, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $84.25 and a twelve month high of $147.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

