Cellectis (CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Cellectis to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CLLS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.13. 408,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,555. Cellectis has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,035.81, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.85.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.12). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 35.63% and a negative net margin of 298.01%. The business had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $10,203,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $4,422,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 348,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after purchasing an additional 144,972 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC bought a new stake in Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $2,848,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 1,356.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 104,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 97,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Cellectis (CLLS) Downgraded by BidaskClub” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cellectis-clls-rating-lowered-to-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.