Cenovus Energy (CVE) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,032,114 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 20,746,234 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,809,559 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11,501.47, a P/E ratio of -468.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were issued a $0.0398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -800.00%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.64.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Halsey Associates Inc. CT bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

