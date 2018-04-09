Centamin (CELTF) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Review

Centamin (OTCMKTS: CELTF) is one of 50 publicly-traded companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Centamin to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Centamin and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Centamin $687.39 million $266.00 million 10.14 Centamin Competitors $5.83 billion $914.34 million 71.16

Centamin’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Centamin. Centamin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Centamin and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centamin 15.84% 10.21% 9.83% Centamin Competitors -486.45% -23.20% -1.73%

Dividends

Centamin pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Centamin pays out 95.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Metal mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.7% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Centamin and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centamin 0 0 0 0 N/A Centamin Competitors 301 1021 1234 77 2.41

As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 9.25%. Given Centamin’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Centamin has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Centamin has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centamin’s peers have a beta of 5.58, suggesting that their average share price is 458% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Centamin peers beat Centamin on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Centamin

Centamin plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte dIvoire, United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. It primarily holds interest in the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the south-easterly region of the Eastern Desert, Egypt. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands.

