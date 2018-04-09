BNP Paribas reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Centamin (LON:CEY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CEY. Numis Securities raised their price target on Centamin from GBX 170 ($2.39) to GBX 200 ($2.81) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.39) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a conviction-buy rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.74) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 156 ($2.19) price target on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 181.60 ($2.55).

Shares of LON CEY opened at GBX 150.25 ($2.11) on Thursday. Centamin has a 1-year low of GBX 130.60 ($1.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 193.90 ($2.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 22nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Centamin’s (CEY) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at BNP Paribas” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/centamins-cey-outperform-rating-reiterated-at-bnp-paribas.html.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.