BB&T Securities LLC Decreases Holdings in Centene Corp (CNC)

BB&T Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the quarter. BB&T Securities LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Centene by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC opened at $107.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18,759.47, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Centene Corp has a fifty-two week low of $70.04 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Centene had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Centene Corp will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $490,896.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.13, for a total transaction of $911,137.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Centene from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.28.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation is a healthcare company. The Company provides a portfolio of services to government sponsored healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. The Company operates through two segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Company’s Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals, through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Long Term Care, Foster Care, dual-eligible individuals (Duals) and the Supplemental Security Income Program, also known as the Aged, Blind or Disabled Program (ABD), Medicare, and Health Insurance Marketplace.

