Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,088,363 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 42,849 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.21% of Centennial Resource Dev worth $120,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Centennial Resource Dev by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Centennial Resource Dev by 123.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,781 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centennial Resource Dev by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Dev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Dev in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel sold 21,505,417 shares of Centennial Resource Dev stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $419,355,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDEV shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price target on shares of Centennial Resource Dev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Dev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centennial Resource Dev in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV opened at $16.75 on Monday. Centennial Resource Dev has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $4,623.49, a P/E ratio of 59.82, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Centennial Resource Dev had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $166.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.13 million. research analysts predict that Centennial Resource Dev will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Centennial Resource Dev (NASDAQ:CDEV) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/centennial-resource-development-inc-cdev-stake-lessened-by-blackrock-inc-updated-updated.html.

Centennial Resource Dev Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Centennial Resource Production, LLC, operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves located in the Permian Basin.

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Dev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Dev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.