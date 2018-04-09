Central Valley Community Bancorp (CVCY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.84 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.56%. equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total value of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

