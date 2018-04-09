Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CVCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Sandler O’Neill set a $25.00 target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Central Valley Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.67.

Central Valley Community Bancorp stock remained flat at $$19.84 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.62 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.85 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 20.56%. equities research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 132,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,692.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,655,014.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 463,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 278,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 57,772 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,894,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Central Valley Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s principal business is to provide, through its banking subsidiary, financial services in its primary market area in California. It serves over seven contiguous counties in California’s central valley, including Fresno County, Madera County, Merced County, Sacramento County, San Joaquin County, Stanislaus County, and Tulare County, and surrounding areas through the Bank.

