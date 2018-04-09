Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 318 SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY)

Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 12,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 260,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,183,000 after buying an additional 19,223 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,152,000 after buying an additional 31,373 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $337.03 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF has a one year low of $305.45 and a one year high of $363.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.8614 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

