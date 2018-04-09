Cerus (CERS) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 14th.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Cerus in a report on Saturday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.40.

Shares of CERS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. 847,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.91, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.73. Cerus has a 52 week low of $1.93 and a 52 week high of $5.85.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Laurence M. Corash purchased 150,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,532,287. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock worth $69,685. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,269,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,892,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 184,076 shares during the period. Ark Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 126.5% in the second quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 1,680,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,219,000 after buying an additional 938,647 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cerus by 22.0% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 58,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cerus by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 51.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

