Cerus Co. (CERS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Cerus in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.31. The company had a trading volume of 281,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,090. Cerus has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $673.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 154.46% and a negative net margin of 139.06%. The company had revenue of $16.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Cerus will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laurence M. Corash purchased 150,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $772,556.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,462,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,532,287. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $37,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $69,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,888,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cerus by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Cerus during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cerus by 202.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 209,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products.

