CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (CF) Receives $38.49 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.49.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stephens set a $43.00 price target on shares of CF Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CF Industries (NYSE CF) traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.33. 4,490,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,834,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.53. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $25.04 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $9,096.05, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. CF Industries had a net margin of 8.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CF Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,079,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,623,000 after purchasing an additional 487,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,638,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,002,000 after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $69,077,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,310,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,740,000 after purchasing an additional 86,586 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in CF Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,228,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cf-industries-holdings-inc-cf-receives-38-49-consensus-target-price-from-analysts-updated-updated-updated.html.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizer, and other nitrogen products. The Company’s nitrogen fertilizer products are ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution (UAN) and ammonium nitrate (AN). Its other nitrogen products include diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), urea liquor, nitric acid and aqua ammonia, which are sold primarily to the Company’s industrial customers, and compound fertilizer products (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium or NPKs).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.