Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Prudential (LON:PRU) received a GBX 2,100 ($29.68) price objective from analysts at Cfra in a report released on Wednesday, March 14th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cfra’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America set a GBX 2,300 ($32.51) target price on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 2,040 ($28.83) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS set a GBX 2,200 ($31.10) price objective on Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,109 ($29.81) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,119.11 ($29.95).

Prudential stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,789 ($25.29). 3,512,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,740,000. Prudential has a 52-week low of GBX 1,612.14 ($22.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,992.50 ($28.16).

Prudential (LON:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported GBX 145.20 ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 139 ($1.96) by GBX 6.20 ($0.09). Prudential had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of GBX 4,400.50 billion for the quarter.

In other Prudential news, insider John W. Foley sold 81,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,747 ($24.69), for a total transaction of £1,423,245.96 ($2,011,655.07).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 2,100 Price Target by Cfra Analysts” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/09/cfra-reiterates-gbx-2100-price-target-for-prudential-pru-updated-updated-updated.html.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.