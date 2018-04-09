CFun Market Capitalization Hits $0.00 (CFUN)

CFun (CURRENCY:CFUN) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last week, CFun has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. CFun has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $176,588.00 worth of CFun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CFun token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Allcoin, Coinrail and CoinEgg.

CFun Token Profile

CFun’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. CFun’s official website is www.cfunproject.com. CFun’s official Twitter account is @CFunproject.

CFun Token Trading

CFun can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinrail. It is not possible to purchase CFun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CFun must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CFun using one of the exchanges listed above.

