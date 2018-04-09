CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CGI Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.1687208779358 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CGI Group stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. The company had a trading volume of 195,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,856. The company has a market capitalization of $16,526.37, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. CGI Group has a 1-year low of $46.40 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. CGI Group had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that CGI Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that allows the company to repurchase 20,590,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

