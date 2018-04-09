AMP Capital Investors Ltd Has $6.48 Million Stake in CGI Group (GIB)

AMP Capital Investors Ltd lowered its stake in CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,972 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in CGI Group were worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of CGI Group by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter worth $356,000. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised CGI Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CGI Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 195,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,856. CGI Group has a twelve month low of $46.40 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16,526.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. CGI Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase 20,590,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services.

