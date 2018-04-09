ChainCoin (CRYPTO:CHC) Trading Down 5% This Week

ChainCoin (CURRENCY:CHC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One ChainCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001911 BTC on exchanges. ChainCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $2,225.00 worth of ChainCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ChainCoin has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.04463540 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003800 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00001260 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00014289 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ColossusCoinXT (COLX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007669 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00063206 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ChainCoin

ChainCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. ChainCoin’s total supply is 17,011,033 coins and its circulating supply is 14,981,335 coins. ChainCoin’s official Twitter account is @chain_coin. ChainCoin’s official website is www.chaincoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, the first coin with 11 hashing algorithms chained (C11). CHC leverages a network of masternodes to provide anonymous transactions. “

ChainCoin Coin Trading

ChainCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase ChainCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChainCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

